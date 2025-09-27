Plano hands Princeton first loss

Princeton senior wide receiver Collin Fannin-White catches a pass during Friday’s homecoming game against Plano. Fannin-White finished with 212 yards receiving and one touchdown in a 26-21 loss to Plano. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Through its perfect 4-0 start to the season, Princeton had been on the winning side of close games, including three that were decided by seven or less points.

The Panthers found themselves in another close game on Friday.

However, this time, Princeton was unable to finish off Plano.

Princeton was stopped short on fourth and 1 at Plano’s nine-yard line in the fourth quarter as the Panthers were driving for the potential game-winning score and the Wildcats held on to hand Princeton its first loss, 26-21.

Senior Jordan Mosley caught a six-yard touchdown pass and senior Collin Fannin-White hauled in the ensuing two-point conversion pass from senior quarterback Marcus Flowers to give Princeton a 21-14 lead with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Fannin-White caught nine passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 32 through the air.

Junior running back Dakota Lee posted 93 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Plano closed to within 21-20 after a Chance Culley one-yard touchdown run.

Princeton had a chance to widen its lead with less than four minutes left but Flowers came up short on a fourth-down pass at the Plano 2.

One play later, Culley ran 98 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and a 26-21 Plano lead.

Princeton dropped to 4-1 overall, 2-1 District 6-6A with the loss.

