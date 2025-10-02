Council rejects proposed ETJ removal fee

Princeton’s neighbors in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) will not have to pay a fee – at this time — to petition to remove their property from the ETJ.

Two ordinances amending the fee schedule of the municipal code were among 15 items on the consent agenda for the Monday, Sept. 22, meeting of the Princeton City Council. That meant those items would be approved without discussion.

However, Councilmember Cristina Todd asked that the fee amendments be acted upon individually.

Todd asked Assistant City Attorney Grant Lowry whether the new $1,000 fee to file a removal petition was a case of taxation without representation since ETJ residents had no say in adopting the fee or electing the council.

Lowry confirmed ETJ residents do not elect members of the council but said fees could be considered a reasonable recovery of costs incurred to process the applications.

Director of Development Services Craig Fisher said the cost would cover the staff time required to research the petition, make sure it is correct and draft a resolution for council.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local jouranlism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]