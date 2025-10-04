Princeton earns bounce-back win over McKinney

Princetons senior quarterback Marcus Flowers makes a throw from the end zone during the Panthers’ 30-21 win over McKinney on Friday. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By Randy Sachs

MCKINNEY — Marcus Flowers took control in the air to lead Princeton (5-1, 3-1 District 6-6A) to a 30-21 win over McKinney on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Flowers passed for 324 yards and two scores to lead the Panthers. A prime target was Jordan Mosley who caught 11 passes for 163 yards and a score. Mosley also threw a 53-yard TD pass to Collin Fannin-White.

But the defense shined, too, stopping McKinney on two fourth down attempts to maintain control of the game.

Princeton held McKinney to just 284 total yards and just one score in the second half.

