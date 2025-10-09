Subscribe
State Fair 2025

Local newspapers keep communities strong

by | Oct 9, 2025 | Opinion

Strong communities don’t just happen. They rely on connection—residents knowing what’s going on, businesses reaching the customers who keep them open, and citizens having the facts to make good decisions. Local newspapers provide that connection in ways no other source can.


In today’s fractured media environment, trust is the rarest commodity. Confidence in “the media” is low. Only 18% of Americans say they trust news on social platforms, and fewer than one in four trust cable networks. But nearly two-thirds say they trust their local newspaper—more than double the confidence placed in most other outlets.

In an era when anyone can post anything online, that clarity makes newspapers stand apart.

Newspapers provide the facts that keep civic life running: city budgets, school board debates, and local elections that rarely make national headlines but matter most to daily life. They also highlight the stories that make a community feel connected: high school sports, neighborhood events, new restaurants, and profiles of people who make a difference.

Your local newspapers have evolved to meet readers where they are—on websites, mobile apps, and email newsletters. What hasn’t changed are the standards. Accuracy, ethics, and accountability still guide the work. That combination of modern delivery and traditional integrity is why people continue to turn to their local paper.

The same trust strengthens the local economy. Research shows consumers act on newspaper ads more than on ads delivered by TV, radio, or digital platforms. People see local business advertising as part of the same reliable package as the news. For a small business competing with national chains and online platforms, no other channel delivers the same impact. When residents trust the paper, they trust the businesses that support it
The absence of a local paper leaves a mark. Voter turnout declines. Fewer residents attend public meetings. Government oversight weakens and borrowing costs rise. Small businesses lose their most effective way to reach local customers. And without a trusted source tying things together, misinformation and partisan spin spread faster, fueling confusion and division.

The opposite is true when newspapers are strong. Residents are better informed, more engaged, and more connected to each other. Businesses grow because they can reach customers in a trusted environment. Communities share a common set of facts that helps debate happen on the issues—not on whether the information is real.

But this role depends on support. Subscriptions, advertising, and community engagement make it possible for newspapers to continue earning the trust that communities depend on. A strong local newspaper doesn’t solve every challenge a town faces, but it makes civic life, local culture, and the local economy all work better.  Healthy communities are stronger when their local newspaper is strong. Supporting the paper is one of the most direct ways residents and businesses can invest in their own future

America’s Newspapers is a national trade association representing nearly 1,700 members. We advocate for newspapers, defend the First Amendment, and provide resources to grow audience and revenue. Our mission is to ensure newspapers continue to inform, connect, and strengthen local communities.

By Dean Ridings

America’s Newspapers

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

State Fair 2025

Related News

The Naturals

The Naturals

Oct 2, 2025 |

Suggested photo cutline: Columnist John Moore has never attempted to rough it in the mountains like Jeremiah Johnson did, but John has taken a picture of the mountains from inside the comfort of a tour bus. Photo: John Moore Robert Redford was a movie star. At a time...

read more
Disconnecting

Disconnecting

Sep 25, 2025 |

The 70s were a different era. Kids did things other than look at a cellphone all day. Columnist John Moore (top left) was in a rock band in 1976. Courtesy John Moore Before cable television, the Internet, and social media reshaped how we spend our free time,...

read more
Open government, big impact

Open government, big impact

Sep 18, 2025 |

If you wonder how open government laws affect you, think about these basics: The local taxes we pay. The roads we drive on. Even, sometimes, matters of life and death. Access to information through public meetings and records helps us know about the decisions elected...

read more
A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

September day, America was struck at its heart — not only in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — but in the spirit of every American who watched in horror as nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Today, as we pause to remember,...

read more
Reel interesting

Reel interesting

Sep 11, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore saw some of the 20th Century’s most influential films in a small movie theater in his hometown of Ashdown, Arkansas. Growing up, movies weren’t just a Saturday night diversion. They were lessons, warnings, and often, thanks to amazing writers of...

read more
Making a dash for it

Making a dash for it

Aug 28, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore no longer has an 8-track in his car, but he hangs on to the technology in his house. Photo: John Moore When long hair was hot, the measure of male teenage coolness in the 1970s, was the sound system in your ride.  Your car could burn oil like...

read more
Room and bored

Room and bored

Aug 21, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore remembers the parlors of the houses of yesterday. Where plastic covered the furniture, fresh flowers adorned the window sills, and you’d better not ever get caught going in there. Courtesy John Moore There was always one room in every Southern...

read more
When it’s time to go home

When it’s time to go home

Aug 14, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore snapped this photo of his back pasture. A place now calls home, and wishes he’d called home it sooner. Photo: John Moore I grew up in the far southwest corner of Arkansas. Nature drove the speed of life, and the towns breathed at an unhurried...

read more
GOP legislators unveil redistricting map as Dems flee

GOP legislators unveil redistricting map as Dems flee

Aug 7, 2025 |

Texas Democrats left the state Sunday in hopes of derailing a mid-decade redistricting plan. State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, announced the Democrats had left the state to break the quorum and stymie a vote in that chamber. “This is not a decision we make lightly, but...

read more
Photos online
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
State Fair 2025
NTMWD 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love