Allen overwhelms Lady Panthers

Princeton seniors Grace Vrba (1) and Katelyn Crosby (11) team up for a block against Allen senior Aaliyah Mixon on Oct. 14. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton volleyball team came into last week not only in search of its first district win in two seasons but with the intent of pulling off a massive upset of Class 6A’s No. 9 Allen.

For as much as the Lady Panthers worked hard to try and stay in the match, extended scoring runs and no shortage of offensive firepower among the Lady Eagles proved too much for Princeton to overcome in a 3-0 loss (25-7, 25-13, 25-13) at Allen High School on Oct. 14.

