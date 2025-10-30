Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4

Early voting is ending for the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election that has three ballot issues for Princeton voters.

Early voting began Monday, Oct. 20, and ends Friday, Oct. 31. Polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Seven candidates are seeking two seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees. The candidates with the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

The candidates include two incumbents, Trustees Julia Schmoker and John Campbell, and five challengers: teachers Charlotte Wilson, Sonia Ledezma and Melissa Ait Belaid; as well as Patricia Kay McLaughlin and Samuel Nevarez.

All Texas voters are being asked to consider 17 amendments to the Texas Constitution proposed by this year’s Legislature. Ten of the changes involve taxes, including increases to the Homestead Exemption that excludes part of a home’s appraised value from school taxes.

Another proposal would allocate sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund created by lawmakers in 2023.

Rural Collin County voters who live outside city limits are considering the creation of ESD-1, an emergency services district funded by a property tax that cannot exceed 10 cents per $100 of property valuation.

The tax would be determined by district board members appointed by county commissioners.

The money would be applied to new contracts with the 22 cities that were previously provided fire service under a $1 million per year stipend by the county. Several municipalities have said that’s not enough to cover the cost of runs outside the city.

