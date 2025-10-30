Subscribe
RH Wall That Heals

The driving force

by | Oct 30, 2025 | Opinion

Columnist John Moore has two people to tell him how to drive: his wife and Siri. Courtesy John Moore

I firmly believe GPS was invented to save marriages. Before that, wives had to drive from the passenger seat.

I grew up in Ashdown, Arkansas, long before Siri started giving directions. Back then, the only voice you heard was the wife saying, “You missed the turn again,” followed by a silence thick enough you could drown.

Some men had a natural talent for getting lost. It’s part of their charm. At least, that’s what they told themselves. They could rebuild a carburetor, fix a fence, or skin a buck, but they could not find their way to the next town without stopping for gas twice and asking someone for help.

Many women, on the other hand, were born with an inner compass. My mother could tell which direction north was just by feeling the breeze through the car window. She could find a shortcut through the back roads that even the county surveyor didn’t know about.

Dad would argue about the route, even while passing the same church for the third time. He’d say, “I know where I’m going,” in that tone that meant he was completely lost.

Saturdays were the true test. A husband would tell his wife they were going on a road trip. He’d toss a folded map in the glovebox, never to be unfolded again, and off they’d go. An hour later, they’d be on a gravel road behind a herd of cows, and he’d swear it was a shortcut.

The wives didn’t yell. They didn’t have to. One look said it all. That look meant, “You’ve done it again.” He’d mumble something about the road looking familiar, and she’d reply, “That’s because we came down it twenty minutes ago.”

When GPS came along, it evened the playing field. The voice was always calm, never sighing or rolling her eyes. You could miss three turns, and she’d still say, “Recalculating.” That’s the kind of patience most men never experienced until much later when that little screen lit up on the dashboard.

I sometimes wonder how many marriages were saved by that word alone: “Recalculating.” It gave men a second chance without the glare from the passenger seat. It was like a marriage counselor in a box.

Back in the day, we didn’t have GPS or even decent road signs. We had landmarks. Directions from a local sounded like, “Go past the old cotton gin, turn right where the Esso used to be, and if you reach the big oak that got hit by lightning, you’ve gone too far.” Visitors never stood a chance.

Even now, men have trouble admitting they’re lost. It’s a matter of pride. They’d rather drive 50 extra miles than stop and ask anyone, especially if that anyone is their wife. Women learned long ago to bring snacks and patience. They knew the trip would be twice as long and half as efficient, but at least they’d get a story out of it.

The first time my friend Emmitte used a GPS, he treated it like a miracle. He said, “That thing told me where to turn before I even saw the sign.” His wife just smiled. She’d been telling him that for 30 years.

When I was a boy, my parents used to argue over directions to church picnics, fishing holes, and family reunions. Dad always thought he knew a better way. Mom always knew the right way. She’d give gentle hints like, “We might try the road that actually goes to Aunt Pauline’s this time.”

Now, with phones and GPS, the arguments have changed. It’s no longer about the road, it’s about the app. “You didn’t update it,” she’ll say. “I did,” he’ll reply, though he has no idea what that means.

Technology may have made traveling easier, but it hasn’t changed much else. Wives still have the sense to prepare, and husbands still think the world will sort itself out if they just keep driving. It’s part of the dance between men and women.

When I drive those old country roads now, I sometimes turn off the GPS just to see if I can still find my way. Somewhere between the wrong turns and the gravel roads, I can still hear my mother’s voice, calm as ever, saying, “Turn around, honey. You missed it again.”

Maybe that’s what GPS really replaced. Not just the confusion, but also the quiet companionship of trying to get somewhere together. Men might never admit we’re lost, but deep down, we all know there’s only one person who can tell us where to go.

By John Moore, author, Puns for Groan People and Write of Passage: A Southerner’s View of Then and Now Vol. 1 and 2, are available on his website TheCountryWriter.com, where you can also send him a message.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

NTMWD 2025

0 Comments

NTMWD 2025

Related News

I’ll take the fall

I’ll take the fall

Oct 23, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore likes the fall season the best. The temperature cools and the costumes come out. Photo: John Moore One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a football game. I could...

read more
Where there’s a will

Where there’s a will

Oct 16, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore lost his dog, Will, a few months ago. But Will’s leash was called back up for active duty. Photo: John Moore I was driving to buy the morning paper when I noticed movement ahead. As I drew closer, I realized it was a dog. An English Setter,...

read more
Local newspapers keep communities strong

Local newspapers keep communities strong

Oct 9, 2025 |

Strong communities don’t just happen. They rely on connection—residents knowing what’s going on, businesses reaching the customers who keep them open, and citizens having the facts to make good decisions. Local newspapers provide that connection in ways no other...

read more
The Naturals

The Naturals

Oct 2, 2025 |

Suggested photo cutline: Columnist John Moore has never attempted to rough it in the mountains like Jeremiah Johnson did, but John has taken a picture of the mountains from inside the comfort of a tour bus. Photo: John Moore Robert Redford was a movie star. At a time...

read more
Disconnecting

Disconnecting

Sep 25, 2025 |

The 70s were a different era. Kids did things other than look at a cellphone all day. Columnist John Moore (top left) was in a rock band in 1976. Courtesy John Moore Before cable television, the Internet, and social media reshaped how we spend our free time,...

read more
Open government, big impact

Open government, big impact

Sep 18, 2025 |

If you wonder how open government laws affect you, think about these basics: The local taxes we pay. The roads we drive on. Even, sometimes, matters of life and death. Access to information through public meetings and records helps us know about the decisions elected...

read more
A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

A nation remembers: honoring the legacy of 9/11

Sep 11, 2025 | ,

September day, America was struck at its heart — not only in New York City, Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — but in the spirit of every American who watched in horror as nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost. Today, as we pause to remember,...

read more
Reel interesting

Reel interesting

Sep 11, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore saw some of the 20th Century’s most influential films in a small movie theater in his hometown of Ashdown, Arkansas. Growing up, movies weren’t just a Saturday night diversion. They were lessons, warnings, and often, thanks to amazing writers of...

read more
Making a dash for it

Making a dash for it

Aug 28, 2025 |

Columnist John Moore no longer has an 8-track in his car, but he hangs on to the technology in his house. Photo: John Moore When long hair was hot, the measure of male teenage coolness in the 1970s, was the sound system in your ride.  Your car could burn oil like...

read more
Photos online
NTMWD 2025
RH Wall That Heals
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD 2025
RH Wall That Heals
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love