Memorial Day ceremony on tap for Monday

Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be honored during a Memorial Day Ceremony next week.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Princeton Cemetery.

The cemetery is located on Yorkshire Drive, a quarter mile off of Hwy. 380.

“We will be holding our annual ceremony to honor the sacrifices of all of our comrades that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, please join us in honoring their memory,” represented from VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 said.

The ceremony is open to everyone, organizers said.

