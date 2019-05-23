Police chase ends with taser deployment, arrest

A recent police chase ended with an arrest and a taser deployment.

According to information released by the Princeton Police Department, Carl Rene Garza, 48, was arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a Third Degree felony.

The call, which was placed at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, came across as a criminal trespass warning when Garza was allegedly refusing to leave a property.

He was refusing the leave the property, the report says, because he wanted to talk to a female that he had a relationship with in the past.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

