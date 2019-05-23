Shattered dreams, lessons learned

Editor’s note: This story and photos are about the Shattered Dreams reenactment at PHS. No one was injured or killed.

“Princeton Fire, please be enroute to a major two-car collision at Princeton High School. Be advised: major damage is reported to both vehicles with multiple patients.”

Though in the case of the Shattered Dreams reenactment accident held Thursday, May 16, the call was in regard to a mock accident, local emergency services are all too familiar with responding to area wrecks.

Shattered Dreams, which was held in conjunction with several different emergency services agencies, was held at Princeton High School for juniors and seniors in order to show them what can happen if they make poor choices while driving. Though the emphasis was placed on not drinking and driving, texting and distracted driving were also discussed.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the May 23 edition or subscribe online.