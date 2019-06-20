Lady Panthers pounce on all-district honors in 10-5A

Princeton softball brought home all-district honors for the 2019 season.

Cameron was picked for the 10-5A first-team. On the second team was Mercedes Rodriguez.

The Lady Panther coaching staff selected Haven Welborn, Shelby Purser, Tiffani Boon and Madison Harris as honorable mentions.

Academic all-district went to Monica Armenta, Brittni Askew, Sara Becker, Boon, Madeline Craig, Harris, Chloe Hill, Colleen Payne, Purser, Crystal Tice and Cameron Wilson.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

