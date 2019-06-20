PISD teachers to get $3K pay raise

Teachers will see a significant pay increase for the upcoming school year thanks in part to the Texas Legislature.

In House Bill 3, an increase based off of 30 percent of new revenue is now mandated and Princeton ISD board of trustees implemented these raises at the Monday, June 17 board meeting.

According to HB 3, 75 percent of this money must be specifically spent on teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses.

Also mandated is that those with five or more years of educational experience receive more of a raise, Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

