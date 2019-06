Princeton baseball brought back all-district honors for the 2019 season.

Maika Brinkerhoff and Arturo Ramirez were first-team picks at pitcher in 10-5A.

Tristan Gee made the cut as a first-teamer in the outfield.

Nate Gonzalez rounding things out as a second-team selection in the infield.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

