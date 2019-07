There’s no horsing around for Princeton’s Allynn Terry.

The incoming high school junior is part of the competitive equestrian world.

She currently holds the title of Stratford Rodeo Queen in Oklahoma.

The 16-year-old is also a member of the Girls Scouts of Northeast Texas Tejas Riders senior drill team.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

