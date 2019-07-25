Boys, Girls Clubs come to PISD

Parents looking for after-school care for elementary aged kids will have a new solution for next year.

Princeton Independent School District will be partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to offer after-school care.

“We believe the Boys and Girls Clubs offer a quality program that will benefit our students and parents,” Superintendent Philip Anthony said. “The program focuses on three main areas, which are education, as well as physical and character development.”

Although details remain to be worked out, Boys and Girls Club representatives anticipate a maximum cost of $85 per month per student. Fees will be based on a sliding scale.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

