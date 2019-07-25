Texas tuition plan deadline nears

The deadline is a week away, July 31, for Texas families to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®that allows them to lock in today’s public college and university tuition rates.

Newborns are children younger than one year at the time of enrollment. Texas Tuition Promise Fund covers tuition and schoolwide required fees at today’s rates at most Texas public universities, excluding medical and dental schools, health science centers and other health-related institutions.

Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in future costs of tuition and schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities, based on today’s prices.

Enrollment at 2018-19 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2019-20 school year.

Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

