Back to School Bash Saturday

As Princeton students get ready to go back to school, they will have the chance to get all they need at the annual Back to School Bash.

The event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, will be held at Smith Elementary School.

Christ United Methodist Church, Princeton Independent School District, Walmart and T-Mobile are sponsoring the free event for students pre-K through 12th grade.

At the Back to School Bash, students will vision screening, haircuts, backpacks filled with school supplies and fingerprint and photo ID card for parents.

