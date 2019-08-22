County veteran agencies receive grants

Collin County agencies that aid veterans are in luck as they have received large grants from the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The grants support a wide range of services for veterans including housing, financial aid, mental health and Veterans Treatment Court.

Big Brother Big Sisters Lone Star was one of the agencies awarded and received a $100,000 general assistance grant for family services for veteran dependents.

A $100,00 Housing 4 Texas Heroes grant for home modification assistance was presented to Rebuilding Together Greater Dallas. This grant will aid eight veterans and surviving spouses in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties.

A $150,000 veterans mental health grant was awarded to 22Kill to provide clinical counseling services to more than 150 veterans. The nonprofit provides mental wellness programs and therapies for veterans, first responders and their families. The organization is named 22Kill after the statistic that 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States.

The Citizens Development Center, which aids in finding employment for veterans, received a $200,000 general assistance grant. The grant will assist 275 veterans.

A $300,000 general assistance grant was presented to NPower Inc. for employment serving 120 veterans.

Collin County received a $150,000 veterans mental health grant for clinical counseling services for 35 veterans and $400,000 for the Veterans Treatment Court for 100 veterans.

The Texas Veterans Commission Commissioners approved these area grants as part of an overall grant program funding 102 organizations across Texas with grants totaling $23,340,000 for 2019-20.

FVA grants are awarded to non-profit organizations and government agencies for specific services they provide veterans and their families. The grants support a wide range of services for veterans such as housing, food, financial aid, clinical counseling and job skills training.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

