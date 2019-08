A smooth first day of school for Princeton ISD included an additional 568 students.

There were 5,235 students who reported to campuses across the district, which is an increase over the first day of 2018. The high school campus grew from 1,288 on the first day of 2018 to 1,395 this year, which is up by 107 students.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

