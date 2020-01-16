District action commences at Denison

The Panthers’ quest for the district basketball title commences later this week.

They open 10-5A on the road against Denison at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Other games in the first round for Princeton (15-5 as of Monday, Jan. 13) are at Love­joy (Jan. 21), with Wylie East (Jan. 24) and Sherman (Jan. 28), and at McKinney North (Jan. 31).

The second round tips off Feb. 4 with Denison and Love­joy comes to town on Feb. 7.

Those games are followed by at Wylie East (Feb. 11) and Sherman (Feb. 14), and with McKinney North (Feb. 18) to end district.

All games will start at 7:30 p.m., with the girls playing be­fore at 6:15 p.m.

David Jenkins • [email protected]