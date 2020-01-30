Lady Panthers outside top four in district ratings

Princeton girls basketball has some ground to make up in the second round of District 10-5A.

At the close of the first round last week they were tied for fifth place with Sherman at 1-4.

Wylie East and McKinney North were 4-1, with Lovejoy and Denison tied for third at 2-3.

Princeton (16-11 overall as of Monday, Jan. 27) kicked the sec­ond go around off at Sherman on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Lady Bearcats were caged 43-19 on the road in the initial matchups.

The Lady Panthers then play 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at McK­inney North, which escaped with the 50-45 win in the opening game.

David Jenkins • [email protected]