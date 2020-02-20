Panthers win district

For most programs a jump in classifications can be tough to handle.

The same can’t be said for Panther basketball. In just their second season in 5A, they’ve made the playoffs twice.

Just last week Princeton put the finishing touches on the Dis­trict 10-5A title.

“Any title is good but this feels extra good for the simple fact it’s our second year at the 5A level and we were picked fifth in our district,” head coach Eric Lockman said.

They beat Wylie East 64-56 on Feb. 11 and held off Sherman 66-58 on Feb. 14.

David Jenkins • [email protected]