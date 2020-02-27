Seniors end high school careers with state medals

CYPRESS – It was a story­book ending to the 2020 wrestling season for a pair of Princeton seniors.

Riley Morrison and Dacarius Cook brought home medals during the Class 5A state tournament on Feb. 21-22.

In her third straight trip to the Berry Center, Morrison earned a third state medal.

This time around she was third in the 95-pound weight class after beating Canyon Randall’s Avery Stout by a 3-1 decision.

“She won her last high school match and that’s how every wrestler wants to end their high school career,” head coach Ryan DeLaVergne said.

David Jenkins • [email protected]