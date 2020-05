Jakari Dillard is back where his prep football career started.

The 2014 Princeton High gradu­ate was recently hired to teach and coach at Clark Middle School, a sixth through eighth grade center.

“I was excited and I’m happy to be coming back home. When I first start­ing going to school in Princeton, the first school I attended was Clark,” Dil­lard said.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]