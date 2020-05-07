Ways to commemorate Mother’s Day when mom has passed away

Losing a loved one is never easy. Whether the loss is recent or not, many people find the void created by a loved one’s passing never leaves them and celebrating holidays, especial­ly Mother’s Day, can magnify feelings of loss.

There’s really no right or wrong way to mark the oc­casion. It can be challeng­ing scrolling through other’s social media posts about happy brunches and thought­ful gifts. Some, particularly those for whom the wounds may be especially fresh, may opt to avoid the celebration or go through the motions for the benefit of children or spouses. Others may embrace the bonds they had with their mothers by reflecting on their memories.

