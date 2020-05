Princeton Lady Panther soc­cer pounced on all-district hon­ors for this past season.

Freshman Anna Bewley was named the 10-5A Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Newcomer of the Year went to freshman Gabby Trevino.

On the first team were juniors Ryan Hernandez and Emily McCarthy, and sophomore Kay­lynn Spurgin.

Senior Stefany Crosby, and junior Amaris Jasso and Revyn Grimaldo made the second team.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]