Staying fit without a facility

Working out takes discipline but working out without your instructor and peers supporting you takes even more discipline.

For the past six weeks, regu­lar fitness club attendees have had to rely on the cyber com­munity to support their workout efforts. Large or small, many clubs offered virtual classes while others simply shut their doors until the governor gives the go ahead to reopen. The re­opening was set for May 18 by the governor last week.

For the full story, see the May 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]