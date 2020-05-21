Memorial Day and Veterans Day: Both important, yet different

Memorial Day and Veterans Day each honor the military, though the two holidays are not the same. Memorial Day, which is celebrated annually on the last Monday in May, honors the brave men and women who lost their lives while serving in the American military. Many communities host memorial ceremonies honoring their fall­en soldiers on Memorial Day, ensuring such soldiers’ bravery and sacrifices are never forgot­ten. While many people now view Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of sum­mer, the weekend should not be celebrated without also paus­ing to reflect on and recognize the military personnel who lost their lives in defense of free­dom and the American way of life.

