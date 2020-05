Princeton boys soccer col­lected all-district awards for this past season.

Junior goalie Gio Luna and sophomore forward Harlin Be­wley led the way on the 10-5A first team.

Senior forward Marco Vasquez and sophomore de­fender were on the second team.

Making the senior squad were forward Nico Ledesma and defender Jamie Campos.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]