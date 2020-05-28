Dallas Arboretum reopens June 1

The Dallas Arboretum and Bo­tanical Garden will reopen Mon­day, June 1 with timed ticketing to provide for health and safety of guests and employees. Timed tick­eting will help to minimize physi­cal contact and adhere to social distancing guidelines while enjoy­ing a visit to the Arboretum.

Advance online ticket reserva­tions will be required for entrance by members and non-members alike. Ticket can be reserved up to 7 days in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. To reserve e-tickets, visit the website or call 214.515.6615.

Other specific operating rules during this time include:

Reservations are for four-hour blocks.

Colored wristbands will be given to guests upon entering the garden, indicating the exit time.

The Arboretum will assign all guests a parking location to allow for social distancing at the gates and in the parking lots.

Groups are limited to no more than 5 people. Please be patient and maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside of your party.

Gift certificates or other pro­motional tickets may be redeemed by calling the office number listed above to reserve your time to visit.

We will begin reopening with a maximum of 1,000 people in the garden at any one time during a four-hour block.

Guests are expected to follow the City of Dallas’s policy and guidelines for wearing face cover­ings and practice social distancing.

Every person over the age of 2 should consider wearing some form of covering over their nose and mouth such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handker­chief when within six feet of an­other person.

Only two sets of restrooms are open. The restrooms will be lim­ited to 25% of their capacity and you will need to wear a mask.

