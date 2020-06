Princeton softball claimed all-district honors for the COV­ID-19 shortened 2020 season.

Crystal Tice shared 10-5A Utility Player of the Year with Wylie East’s Makayla Herod.

Madeline Craig and Monica Armenta were picked for the first team.

Second team honors went to Sara Becker and Haven Welborn.

Princeton’s coach­ing staff tabbed Brittni Askew as an honor­able mention.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]