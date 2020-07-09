Make miles of memories this summer

Summertime is sipping an ice-cold strawberry margarita. It’s wearing a brand-new swimsuit and a perfectly floppy straw hat. It’s relaxing in cold water while the hot Texas sun beats down on you. It’s making memories that will last all year! But this year, summertime—and that vacation you’ve been planning—looks a lot different. Trade an interna­tional voyage for a few hours without the kids, an all-inclusive resort for a kitchen blender, and a lakeside party on Fourth of July for an inflatable kiddie pool in the backyard (complete with bits of grass and a few mosquitoes), and you’ll have my summer trip this year. Honestly, it’s paradise com­pared to spending another second inside!

If you are one of the 50 percent of people who canceled travel plans due to the COVID-19 pan­demic still going on throughout the world, then you can relate. However, that doesn’t mean we have to completely give up on scoring much-needed rest and relaxation out of the house. Load your family in the car and set out on a driving getaway this month! Check out some nearby sights and enjoy a few days inside a charm­ing inn or luxurious cabin.

By Sydni Ellis • [email protected]