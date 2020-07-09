Panthers look to solidify themselves in 5A in 2020

For the Princeton Panthers, the 2020 football season has a chance to be breakout year. With some solid returning tal­ent, the Panthers look to take another step forward in solidi­fying themselves as a 5A pro­gram. The first step was just getting back on the field.

The Covid-19 pandemic shut down all high school spring sports, including spring football. Panther Head Coach Clint Surratt knows that it’s causing schools to play catch up in the summer.

“Anytime you miss spring ball, it’s really a missed op­portunity,” he said. “We use it for our depth chart and trying to figure out where people are going to play.”

By Jason Kennedy • [email protected]