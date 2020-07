The area of Bridgefarmer Blvd and Hwy. 380 has turned into a hot dining spot the past couple years as food trucks have set up to offer a variety of culinary choices.

Offered are Cajun, Japanese and Central American foods, and hamburgers, prepared in specially-equipped trucks or small buildings and serving on weekends, or daily.

For full story, see July 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]