TEA guidelines outlined; PISD sets July 17 deadline

Texas Education Agency last week released a list of compre­hensive guidelines for opening public schools for fall semester classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines differ only slightly from what Princeton Independent School District ad­ministrators have been planning for months, the main difference being that students must choose either in-person or virtual in­struction instead of a hybrid model that included both.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]