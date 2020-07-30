Four Princeton Panthers lead travel team to championship

Baseball still remains America’s pastime, even in the midst of a pandemic.
This rang true for four Princeton High School baseball players—Cade Hitt, Logan Turner, Matthew Delaney, and Reese Weaks. These four and their North Texas Pride baseball team, coached by Princeton local Gary Jackson, obtained the championship in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) 18U Global High School World Series in Little Rock, AR from July 17-19.
For the full story, see July 30 issue or subscribe online.
By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]