Four Princeton Panthers lead travel team to championship

Baseball still remains Amer­ica’s pastime, even in the midst of a pandemic.

This rang true for four Princ­eton High School baseball players—Cade Hitt, Logan Turner, Matthew Delaney, and Reese Weaks. These four and their North Texas Pride base­ball team, coached by Princ­eton local Gary Jackson, ob­tained the championship in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) 18U Global High School World Se­ries in Little Rock, AR from July 17-19.

For the full story, see July 30 issue or subscribe online.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]