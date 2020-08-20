Princeton HS band preparing to march

A month away from resuming regular practice, the Princeton High School Marching Band is preparing for a new season of competition and performances. Band Director Brandon Brewer said he is excited to lead the team again.

“I am of the opinion that we’re going to push forward and we’re going to do everything that we can to make this as much like the Princeton band always had and try to make that experience as positive for everyone while still keeping them safe,” said Brewer.

By Jackson King • [email protected]