Princeton limits event attendance to 35 percent

With Princeton football just around the corner, Princeton ISD has set up new attendance and safety guidelines for the upcoming season.

According to the new attendance policy, events at Princeton venues will limit capacity to 35 percent. Additionally, Princeton ISD will follow UIL’s recommendations for social distancing, blocking off every other row and requiring six feet of distance between families for seating.

Princeton ISD will also follow the state mandate on wearing masks. Fans ages 10 and over will be required to wear masks at all times.

By Jackson King • [email protected]