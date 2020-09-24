Princeton looks to solidify themselves in 5A in 2020

For the Princeton Panthers, the 2020 football season has a chance to be a breakout year. With some solid returning talent, the Panthers look to take another step forward in solidifying themselves as a 5A program.

The Panthers District 7-5A, Div. II is similar to the last two seasons. Frisco Reedy moved up to Division I, while Denton Braswell moved to 6-A. Replacing them are Frisco Liberty, and the new Prosper school, Rock Hill High. The district is very balanced, and Coach Surratt agrees. “It’s a really competitive district from top to bottom. This upcoming year, there is no clear favorite. There are a couple of teams at the top that would be considered the district frontrunners, but everyone else is right there together.”

By Jason Kennedy • [email protected]