Princeton to face Lovejoy, The Colony for second time

After going 1-1 this past week, the Princeton volleyball team faces another momentous week in their push towards the playoffs.

This last week, the Lady Pan­thers got a much needed victory over the struggling Sherman Lady Bearcats before getting swept by the strong McKin­ney North Lady Bulldogs. In the current standings, the Lady Panthers now sit at 7-6 on the season, including a 3-5 record in district. Currently outside the playoff picture, being sixth place in district, Princeton is two games behind third place Rock Hill and one game behind fourth place Wylie East entering the weekend.

This week, Princeton will face two teams they have already played this season, as they host the top-ranked Lovejoy Lady Leopards Friday, Oct. 30, before traveling to face The Colony Lady Cougars Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For the full story, see Oct. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]