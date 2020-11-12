Panther football returns

After three weeks away from competition, the Princeton football team will finally return to the field, as they host Lebanon Trail Friday, Nov. 13 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

This season, Lebanon Trail is just ahead of Princeton in the district standings, holding a 4-2 overall record and a 2-2 mark in district play. After opening their season with non-conference wins over Berkner and Corsicana, the Trail Blazers started their district slate with a 34-33 road victory over Frisco Memorial. After defeating Lake Dallas by thirty points the following week, Lebanon Trail suffered their first loss of the season to undefeated Frisco High, losing on the road 45-15.

For the full story, see the Nov. 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]