Basketball teams split contests this weekend

This weekend, the Princeton boys basketball team saw its first action of the season, suiting up Friday night against Bridge­port, along with the girls basket­ball team, who played its third game of the season this week against Rains, The Panthers had a lot to cheer about on the bas­ketball side of things. Here is a look at what Princeton accom­plished this week in basketball.

11/13- Lady Panthers defeat Rains in road contest

After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Garland and Po­teet, the Lady Panthers faced their toughest challenge yet Fri­day, when they traveled to face a 1-0 Rains team. In their game against the Lady Wildcats, the Panthers were able to capitalize on their strong guard play, over­coming a slow start to lead by three at halftime. In the second half, Princeton led in both the third and fourth quarters to stay ahead, as they defeated Rains by double digits 63-52.

For the full story, see the Nov. 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]