Princeton volleyball loses play-in game to Wylie East

After completing their regular season Friday, Nov. 13, the Princeton volleyball team still had the opportunity to crash the postseason.

Finishing the season in a tie for fourth place with Wylie East, the Lady Panthers would face off against the Lady Raiders for the third time this season in order to decide who would make the playoffs. After splitting their two previous matchups, with both home teams winning, the two squads would face off at a neutral site in Frisco Centennial Monday, Nov. 16.

In their biggest game of the season, Princeton jumped out to an early lead before being unable to keep their energy up, losing in a fifth set tie-breaker to Wylie East 11-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11.

By Jackson King • [email protected]