Girls basketball remains undefeated through Thanksgiving break

Heading into the third week of competition, the Princeton girls basketball team still had something to prove when it came to their early season success.
After starting out with a perfect 6-0 record, the Lady Panthers had two games during the Thanksgiving week, playing Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 28. While other teams were getting rested during the holiday week, Princeton took the opportunity to get better as a program, securing two more victories in the process.
Their first game this week occurred Tuesday, playing a good Lake Dallas team on the road that had beaten them the previous season. In this year’s matchup, the Lady Panthers were able to overcome early struggles to come out on top over the Lady Falcons, winning 46-39.
By Jackson King • [email protected]