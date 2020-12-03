Girls basketball remains undefeated through Thanksgiving break

Heading into the third week of competition, the Princeton girls basketball team still had some­thing to prove when it came to their early season success.

After starting out with a per­fect 6-0 record, the Lady Pan­thers had two games during the Thanksgiving week, playing Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 28. While other teams were getting rested during the holiday week, Princeton took the oppor­tunity to get better as a program, securing two more victories in the process.

Their first game this week oc­curred Tuesday, playing a good Lake Dallas team on the road that had beaten them the previ­ous season. In this year’s match­up, the Lady Panthers were able to overcome early struggles to come out on top over the Lady Falcons, winning 46-39.

By Jackson King