Virtual School board meeting discusses COVID relief efforts

For the first time this year, Princeton ISD school board held their regular meeting in a virtual capacity taking place over Zoom Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Two measures discussed during the school board meeting included the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Frontline Worker Resolution. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides funding to the district for free coronavirus detection, while the Frontline Worker Resolution hopes to ensure teachers are provided the coronavirus vaccine at the same time as frontline workers.

Other topics of conversation include a recommendation for a new PHS head football coach and a review of the 2019-2020 school board audit report.

For more information on the school board meeting, see our Dec. 24 issue or subscribe online.