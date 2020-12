Less than a week after the job was opened, Princeton High School hired their next head football coach.

During the Princeton ISD school board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 16, the dis­trict approved the hiring of a new head football coach in Er­vin Chandler. This came after coach Clint Surratt resigned Friday, Dec. 11.

By Jackson King • [email protected]