Boys soccer competes at Wylie tournament

After competing in their home tournament last weekend, the Princeton boys soccer team participated in its first road tournament of 2021, competing at Wylie High School in a three-day event Thursday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 16.

Speaking of his team’s performance, coach Kent Ackmann said he was pleased with how his team competed throughout the tournament.

“The two things that really stood out to us this week were the things that we had worked on since August, starting with our competitive environment,” Ackmann said. “When you’re competing against schools that are bigger than you, that’s going to present a challenge for you to face. These results show the competitive side of our group of kids. We’re young, and maybe we just don’t know any better, but our kids love to compete, whether we’re playing a 6A Wylie school or a 4A Community side that won 20 games last season. I attribute that a lot to the environment that we created when school started back in August.”

By Jackson King • [email protected]