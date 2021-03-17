Sub-Varsity Report: Princeton JV Track and Field

Over the first month of competition, the Princeton junior varsity track and field teams have experienced a lot of early season success. Competing in Wylie and Princeton in back-to-back weeks, the Panthers and Lady Panthers each have finished with six total medals on the junior varsity side.

As a team, the JV Panthers earned a strong performance during the Pirate Relays, finishing second overall with 63 total points, 13 points behind host Wylie. Returning home the following week, Princeton’s boys JV team didn’t fare as well during the host meet, finishing with 15 total points for eighth place overall. McKinney North took first place with 181 total points.

Individually, the JV Panthers have found success at all facets of competition, especially from the distance team. Junior Donovan Dixon earned second place during the 100-meter dash at the Wylie competition, running a personal record 11.96 seconds, before finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash. During the host competition, freshman Vyron Hambric finished eighth in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Jason Parker earned 17th place in the 200-meter dash. Other top competitors in the sprint events include freshman Taylon Johnson, sophomore Bryan Martinez, sophomore Billy Sanchez, freshman Jose Gurrola and freshman Carson Berry.

Two areas where the JV Panthers have thrived have been in the hurdles competitions and in the relay races. In the Pirate Relays, Princeton finished with four medals from the hurdles and relay competitions, with freshman Randall Fannin earning second place in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4X100-meter relay team of Noah Whitsell-Williams, Conner Pyron, Sanchez and Hambric finished with a bronze medal, while the 4X200-meter team of De’Ante Nobles, Pyron, Sanchez and Hambric finished first. During the host competition, freshman Azaan Stoughenborough finished fourth and tenth in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, respectively.

The JV Panthers earned a lone medal in the field events, as Stoughenborough earned third in the triple jump at the Princeton meet. Pyron finished fifth in the long jump competition, while junior Austel Mayfield and sophomore Landon Peach have had strong competitions in the throwing events.

On the other side, the JV Lady Panthers have finished near the bottom of both meets, finishing with 20 points at the Wylie meet and 37 points at the host meet. Host Wylie won the JV Pirate Relays with 93 total points, while McKinney North took the Princeton meet with a total score of 186.5 points.

In the sprint events, freshman Jerlana Williams has finished near the top of the competition, earning a silver medal in the 200-meter dash at home with a personal record 28.83 time. Williams also finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at Princeton and fourth in the 100-meter dash at Wylie. Other medalists in the track events for the JV Lady Panthers include junior Alejandra Espinoza, who finished third in the 1600-meter dash at PHS; sophomore Blessin Guiden, who finished third in the 200-meter dash at Wylie; and junior Ashlyn Frank, who finished third in the 3200-meter dash at home.

In the field events, freshmen JaKendra Pipkens and Brionna Smith have led the way in the throwing competitions. During the home competition, Pipkins finished third in the shot put event with a 30-08 throw while finishing ninth in the discus throw. Smith finished fourth in the shot put competition and seventh in the discus throw. Freshman Kynnedi Webb earned the final medal of the home event for the Lady Panthers JV team, finishing third in the long jump event.

Princeton returns to competition Saturday, March 20, running at Frisco Memorial in the North Texas Track & Field Circuit number five. Other teams currently slated to compete include Wylie East, Denton Braswell, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland and McKinney.

By Jackson King * [email protected]