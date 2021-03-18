Powerlifters near state event

After a long and winding road, four members of the Princeton girls powerlifting team can see the finish line as they prepare for the state competition.

Losing last year’s state com­petition due to the pandemic, the powerlifting team has dealt with many obstacles on its road toward state. In addition to the pandemic shortening the season, Princ­eton found itself without two qualifying meets due to terrible ice storms. With less qualifying meets in place, the Panthers had less opportunities to punch their ticket to state.

Despite these challenges, Princeton ended up with four Lady Panthers qualifying for the state meet, which is scheduled to take place March 19-20 in Corpus Christi. Alongside senior Natalie Walker, who qualified to the state meet for the fourth time, sopho­more Avianna Baca, junior Deysy Fuentes and junior Caroline Speer each earned their first state ap­pearance this year.

For Walker, this year’s oppor­tunity to reach state felt cathar­tic after last year’s competition was canceled. Competing in the 114-pound weight class, Walker hopes to earn a third straight title, something she believes would represent a big accomplishment in her Princeton career.

“I think it means a lot to me and my family,” Walker said. “Going through the adversity of all the things that we’ve had happen this year makes this feel special. Also, the potential of earning a third state title is a really big deal, be­cause not a lot of people can say they won state three times in high school.”

For the full story, see the Mar. 18 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]