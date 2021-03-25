Princeton soccer closes season with perfect week

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Princeton boys and girls soccer teams hoped to provide motivating wins as they close out 2021.

With both teams mathemati­cally eliminated from playoff contention, the Panthers and Lady Panthers entered the week with pride on the line. For the boys soccer team, wins over its final two games would earn them the highest point total in four years. For the Lady Pan­thers, a win over Sherman in the season finale would move them into sixth place in the dis­trict standings, moving them ahead of the Lady Bearcats.

The Panthers opened the week Wednesday, playing a make-up contest against Deni­son at home March 17. Resum­ing at the point the game had previously ended, with 13 min­utes left in the 1st half and the score tied 0-0, Princeton was able to find offensive rhythm to beat Denison 2-0. Sopho­more Terry Torres scored the first goal off of a Geo Vargas assist shortly after halftime. A few minutes later, sophomore Rashaad Wallace scored off of senior Ali Mukweyi’s de­flected shot. This game marked the first time this season that the Panthers managed to score multiple goals.

For the full story, see the Mar. 25 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]